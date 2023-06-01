George H. Lamb, Jr., 73, of Potsdam

George H. Lamb, Jr., 73, of Mayfield Drive in Potsdam, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - George H. Lamb, Jr., 73, of Mayfield Drive in Potsdam, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

George was born on August 18, 1949 in Potsdam, the son of the late George and Leola (Duval) Lamb. He attended rural schools in Unionville before graduating from Potsdam High School. On October 11, 1980, he married Debra Ann Fefee at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Rev. William Argy officiating.

Throughout his life, George worked for Loblaw’s, Potsdam State, P&C Foods and delivered newspapers for Watertown Daily Times. He was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Norwood and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Norfolk where he once served as a Grand Knight. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #282, enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and was a fan of the NY Rangers and NY Yankees.

George is survived by his wife, Debra and his mother-in-law, Beverly Fefee of Canton.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a half-brother, Harris Duval.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM. His family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Knights of Columbus in Norfolk.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.