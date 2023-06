LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - George W. Rastley, 91, of LaFargeville, passed away on Tuesday at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 4th, 1-2 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

