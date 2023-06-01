Highlights & scores: Canton advances to state softball quarterfinals

(WWNY) - State high school softball was in the spotlight Wednesday.

Canton hosted Saranac Central in a state regional semifinal.

- Bottom of the first: Tessa Alguire is on first, Hadley Alguire goes deep for a two-run homer.

- Saranac’s Olivia Squire singles to drive in Molly Denis. It’s still 2-1 Canton.

- Bottom of the fifth: it’s still 2-1 when Sydney Francis singles to right and Courtney Peters scores. It’s 3-1 Bears.

- Hadley Alguire with a bloop single and Tessa Alguire scores.

- Jenna Larrabee drills a long fly off the base of the wall, knocking in another run. It’s 6-1 Canton.

- Francis drives in Larrabee.

- Off the fake bunt, the ball is thrown away at third. Two runners score on the overthrow.

Canton goes on to beat Saranac Central and advance to the state quarterfinals on Saturday in Malta, New York.

Congratulations to the Indian River girls’ lacrosse team. The Lady Warriors captured their first Section III lacrosse crown by beating Jamesville-DeWitt Tuesday night 9-8.

Raven Marsell scored the tying and winning goals and had 5 total goals and 1 assist.

It was a great night for Indian River.

Wednesday’s local scores

State softball playoffs

Canton 9, Saranac Central 1

Chatham 11, St. Lawrence Central 3

Boys’ state lacrosse playoffs

Maine-Endwell 19, Massena 7

Boys’ Section 3 Class D lacrosse final

Marcellus 16, General Brown 11

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.