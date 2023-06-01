Jacqueline Joy Bintz “Kawenehawi”, 62, of Syracuse passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2023. (Funeral Home)

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline Joy Bintz “Kawenehawi”, 62, of Syracuse passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2023.

Jacqueline was born to Dale and Leonard Bintz in Massena NY, January 26, 1961. She moved to Syracuse NY in 1984.

Jacqueline’s kindness touched many people through her years at Niagara Mohawk, Carrier, Onondaga Community College, and The Salvation Army. Helping people was her true joy in life. She was a compassionate and free spirit, who had an extensive love of music, playing cards, and being with her two sons. Her sons were everything to her, and she would do anything in the world to see them smile.

She loved and laughed with her family, and embraced her Native American culture. Jacqueline had a wonderful sense of humor, and a unique ability to provide an ear to listen without judgment. Her faith was always an important part of her life.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Leonard and Dale Bintz. She is survived by her two sons Forrest Heaney (Mackenzie) and Anthony Artini, her sisters Cecily Cook (Lee), Heidi Post (Kevin), Kristin Post (Tim), and brother Peter Bintz, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline will be peacefully laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hogansburg NY on Saturday June 3rd at 12:00pm. A reception at Eyland’s 10 W Orvis St Massena NY, 13662 will follow. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contribution in her memory may be made to www.sevendancerscoalition.com. Arrangements in Syracuse are under the care and guidance of the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, Chittenango and local arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

