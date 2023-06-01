Mark Whitney, Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Mark Whitney passed on May 21st. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Laughlin Whitney and his parents. Mark is survived by his brother Scott and Sister-in-Law Joanne.

Mark had many lifelong friends in Rochester where he grew up. He also had many friends in Cape Vincent where he spent the last 30 plus summers and ultimately made his home. He had a lot of love for his family and friends.

Mark loved to fish and hunt and teaching others to fish and hunt. He always said he found God in nature. He enjoyed opportunities such as taking special needs youth fishing and will do more of this in his next life.

Mark was a Mechanical engineer by trade and was always very good at fixing things. He started doing this when he was young by working on minibikes, motorcycles, and cars. He loved watching the Bills, listening to music and most of all spending time with his wife. He missed her deeply after her passing. Mark started his career as a Mechanical Engineer’s apprentice and made his career in this field. He worked in manufacturing plants, and the University of Rochester. He finished his career leading the installation of control systems at public and private facilities.

Mark will be missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cape Vincent on Saturday, June 24th at 1:00 pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Cape Vincent, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

