North American Tapes moves forward with expansion plans

North American Tapes
North American Tapes(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North American Tapes just got the all-clear on its first step toward a major expansion.

On Thursday, Jefferson County Economic Development unanimously approved a 19,000-square-foot expansion to the tape manufacturer’s corporate park facility off Coffeen Street.

The almost $6.9 million project will allow the company to hire more staff and produce a greater variety of products.

Next week, the project will go before the Town of Watertown Planning Board in the next step toward construction.

Dave Zembiec with Jefferson County Economic Development says the expansion is a good sign for the county’s economic health.

“It’s neat to have one of those world-class companies there in your community that are producing products that are being sold across the country and internationally as well. They’re growing so it’s more revenue coming in. It means more opportunities for the employees they already have. They’ll be adding product lines, increasing revenue, all of that is good stuff,” he said.

According to Zembiec, North American Tapes is the world’s leading producer of hockey tape.

