Owner of Watertown Daily Times cuts 20 jobs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Johnson Newspaper Corporation, which owns the Watertown Daily Times, says it’s cutting 20 jobs.

Affected employees were notified by phone about the layoffs.

Corporation President Alec Johnson said Thursday that the staff reductions are within two divisions, Northern New York Newspapers and Johnson Newspaper Corporation.

He said the job cuts include “several positions vacated by retirements, attrition, and open positions that will not be filled. It amounts to close to 20 jobs, including remote workers who are out of the area.”

Johnson said most of the affected positions are in non-news areas.

He said the corporation remains committed to news coverage in the north country and intends to continue publishing the Watertown Daily Times, NNY360, The Ogdensburg Journal, St. Lawrence Plaindealer, Courier-Observer, Advance-News, Pennysaver, Malone Telegram and mymalonetelegram.com.

“We have been working to change our business to better position us for the future. Like many businesses, we are facing increasing costs prompted by inflation and government action on the economy, and we must make changes to better align with the current conditions,” Johnson wrote in an email.

He said the corporation has worked to improve efficiency in its inserting and mail operation, and that has led to the need for fewer hours to do the same work.

“We are growing in our commercial printing, but as national advertisers rely less on inserts, we are focusing our efforts in other areas including news. We hired a photographer this week who will be in the community documenting news for our readers. We have built a strong local advertising team in the past year to bring solutions to businesses,” Johnson wrote.

In March, the corporation announced it sold four publications, the Batavia Daily News, Livingston County News, Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper for an undisclosed amount of money.

