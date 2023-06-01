GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” M. Hawes, age 83, of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Carthage Area Hospital.

There will be a graveside service held in the Dexter Cemetery on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.