WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rose C. Cook, 92, Conger Ave., Watertown, passed away May 30, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Cook was born December 9, 1930 in Watertown, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Catania) Augliano. She attended local schools. On June 17, 1951, she was married by the Justice of the Peace in Sackets Harbor to Eben Cook. In 1983, the couple had their marriage blessed at St. Anthony’s Church by Msgr. Anthony Milia. Mr. Cook died on July 9, 1989.

Mrs. Cook was employed with the Karmelkorn Shoppe, Robinson’s Book Store and was a waitress at Dantes Restaurant. She was a lunch monitor at Boon Street School and North Junior High School where she retired from. Mrs. Cook was a volunteer for St. Anthony’s Church Bingo, was an avid walker, enjoyed roller skating and made the best Italian cookies. She attended all of her grandchildren’s sporting events. Her family could always depend on her for love and support.

Surviving are a son, Joseph (Lisa) Cook, Deferiet, Jill (Timothy) Dora, Watertown, four grandchildren, Joseph (Jess), Jared (Samantha), Timmy (his companion Renee Alyesworth) and Tyler (Rachel) Dora, five great grandchildren, Eben Cook, Eli Cook, Grace Cook, Gwen Cook and Madelyn Dora. Two sisters Catherine “Dolly” Martin and JoAnn Kolb died before her.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the mass and entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

