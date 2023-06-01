Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Memorial Day, keeping cool & critters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start by taking a look at our Memorial Day observances.

Theron Page shared shots from the Cape Vincent parade.

And in Madrid, Captain MJ Rocker sent footage of ceremonial firings over the Grasse River.

Meanwhile, some kids were cooling off from Memorial Day’s hot weather. Little Henry is getting sprayed by Declan and Quinn can be seen in the background. Thanks to Meredith Sullivan for sharing.

A group of cousins in Cape Vincent decided to put on a lemonade stand. We hope they made lots of money.

We couldn’t resist adding in a little doggy with a bucket hat. His name is Griffin.

Justin Miller was at Kayuta Lake when he saw a huge turtle.

There was yet another moose sighting in Pamelia. Julie Longacre saw it on Perch Lake Road.

Jocelyn Gaereminich did some bird sightings. In one shot, baby birds look like angry little Albert Einsteins.

Finally, Debbie Carpenter says her son is raising ducklings, so of course they had to have a little photoshoot.

We appreciate all the shots you send in to Send It To 7.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

