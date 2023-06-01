Setting up for General Brown Weekend

Carnival ride operators and food vendors are busy setting up for the 44th Annual General Brown...
Carnival ride operators and food vendors are busy setting up for the 44th Annual General Brown Weekend.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carnival ride operators and food vendors are busy setting up for Brownville’s big event: the 44th Annual General Brown Weekend.

It kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday.

The weekend features entertainment, rides, vendors, food, yard sales, a parade and fireworks.

Proceeds from the event will be donated.

“We support the graduating class, the sports teams there, we support a lot of things at General Brown High School. We love to have this festival so that we can help those people who need it,” said Nicholas Brenon, General Brown Weekend secretary.

Check out the event’s Facebook page for the full schedule.

