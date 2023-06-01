Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student last year has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Snow of Massena entered a guilty plea in St. Lawrence County Court to second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Crane School of Music student Elizabeth Howell on on February 18, 2022 as she walked on a road just off campus.

The following month, a grand jury indicted Snow on counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

Snow was set to go on trial on August 21.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says Snow faces a prison term of 22 years to life when he’s sentenced on July 28.

