State issues air quality health advisory for some regions

Air quality
Air quality(MGN, CBS Los Angeles)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health issued an Air Quality Health Advisory Thursday for some regions like Eastern Lake Ontario, which includes Jefferson County.

The alerts are issued when heat and sun are expected to react with emissions from vehicles and factories to create high levels of ozone.

People, especially young children, those who exercise outdoors, those involved in vigorous outdoor work, and those who have respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest, generally from afternoon to early evening.

The advisory is in effect through 11 p.m. Thursday night.

