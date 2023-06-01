Watertown man gets internship of a lifetime at PGA championship

Helping put on the PGA championship
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown resident who is attending St. John Fisher received an education in putting on a major golf event.

The sports management student had the ultimate intern experience.

Ben Hutchins has been practically living at Oak Hill since the middle of March.

He’s been a part of a group of college students who worked on preparing for the PGA championship and is now dismantling what made the event special.

Hutchins certainly received hands-on experience in preparing for a major event.

It opened his eyes as to what goes into putting on the PGA championship.

As a junior majoring in sports management, Hutchins says the experience is priceless.

And, of course, there were fringe benefits in taking part in hosting the event.

By the way, Sam Martin of Canton was also a part of the group that participated in the setup. He’s pictured in the video along with Hutchins in a group photo with PGA championship winner Brooks Kepka.

Not a bad gig.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
MetalCraft Marine of Watertown and Kingston, Ontario, was awarded a $31 million contract to...
MetalCraft Marine wins $31M Coast Guard contract
Nathan Shaver
Ogdensburg man accused of sexually abusing 2 females
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name
Thompson Park pool was drained Tuesday
Vandalism shuts down Thompson Park pool

Latest News

Helping put on the PGA championship
The Watertown Rapids start their 2023 season this week.
Rapids begin 2023 season this week
Salmon River's Ariyah LaFrance who drills her shot over the goalie's shoulder in a battle...
Highlights & scores: Lacrosse, baseball, softball & golf
Watertown Rapids