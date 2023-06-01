Watertown man gets internship of a lifetime at PGA championship

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown resident who is attending St. John Fisher received an education in putting on a major golf event.

The sports management student had the ultimate intern experience.

Ben Hutchins has been practically living at Oak Hill since the middle of March.

He’s been a part of a group of college students who worked on preparing for the PGA championship and is now dismantling what made the event special.

Hutchins certainly received hands-on experience in preparing for a major event.

It opened his eyes as to what goes into putting on the PGA championship.

As a junior majoring in sports management, Hutchins says the experience is priceless.

And, of course, there were fringe benefits in taking part in hosting the event.

By the way, Sam Martin of Canton was also a part of the group that participated in the setup. He’s pictured in the video along with Hutchins in a group photo with PGA championship winner Brooks Kepka.

Not a bad gig.

