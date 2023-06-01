Watertown YMCA to host Community Heroes Celebration

Watertown YMCA's Community Heroes Celebration
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown YMCA is holding a Community Heroes Celebration next week.

Senior marketing director April Young says the event combines the Y’s Monument to Monument Run and Healthy Kids Day.

The events are Saturday, June 10, at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

Registration for the 5K Monument to Monument Run is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m.

That’s when Healthy Kids Day begins. It runs until noon. It’s free and features a ninja course, face painting, a photo booth, a monster truck, a fire truck, a family fun run, and the 10th Mountain Division Avalanche rock band — all to promote family fun and healthy living.

Find out more at watertownymca.org. You can also call 315-782-3100.

