3 charged with conspiracy in alleged assault

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DIANA, New York (WWNY) - Three men were charged with conspiracy in connection with an incident almost three months ago in the town of Diana that left a man injured.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say when they investigated a disturbance complaint on Richardson Road on March 11, they found three smashed vehicles and a man suffering from a cut to his head and a displaced nasal bone fracture.

Deputies say the man was allegedly lured there by 26-year-old Justin Hartle of Harrisville, who was waiting with 31-year-old Joshua Hartle, also of Harrisville.

The investigation determined that Justin and Joshua Hartle, along with 56-year-old Ronald Hartle of Gouverneur, conspired about the alleged crime beforehand by text messages and phone calls.

Justin Hartle was arrested May 23 and charged with first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Joshua Hartle was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Both were arraigned and jailed on $10,000 cash bail each.

Ronald Hartle was also arrested on May 30 and charged with fourth-degree conspiracy. He was ticketed and released.

