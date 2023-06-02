31st Annual Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival coming up next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 31st Annual Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival will be held June 8 through 10.
The festival features 8 bands. There will be workshops offered.
It takes place at Coyote Moon Vineyards, 17371 East Line Road in Clayton.
Tickets cost $65 for the entire weekend.
If you go Thursday, it’s $15; Friday it’s $30, and Saturday is $35.
