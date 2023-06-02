31st Annual Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival coming up next week

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 31st Annual Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival will be held June 8 through 10.

Georgia Weathers and Tom Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch their interview above.

The festival features 8 bands. There will be workshops offered.

It takes place at Coyote Moon Vineyards, 17371 East Line Road in Clayton.

Tickets cost $65 for the entire weekend.

If you go Thursday, it’s $15; Friday it’s $30, and Saturday is $35.

For more information, click here.

