7 News honors All-Stars

One student from each of the 7 News All-Star categories received a $1,000 at a reception Thursday night. From left, Arts All-Star Sara Compo of Lyme Central, Athlete of the Week Ryan Jones of Canton, Academic All-Star Courtney Kerley of Lyme Central, and Career-Tech All-Star Ryan Paluch of South Jefferson.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This year’s 7 News All-Stars were honored at a reception Thursday night.

Around 280 people gathered at Watertown’s Hilton Garden Inn for the ceremony.

It honored the 2022-2023 Academic, Career-Tech, and Arts All-Stars, along with our Athletes of the Week.

One student from each category was awarded a $1,000 scholarship: Arts All-Star Sara Compo of Lyme Central, Athlete of the Week Ryan Jones of Canton, Academic All-Star Courtney Kerley of Lyme Central, and Career-Tech All-Star Ryan Paluch of South Jefferson.

We congratulate all the talented students in the north country we were able to feature this year.

