Athletes of the Week: Katie Call & Delaney Wiley

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - For our last Athlete of the Week segment of the school year, we put the spotlight on a pair of softball players from different schools who will be teammates at Jefferson Community College come fall. One a catcher, one a pitcher, both earning this week’s title.

The first is Katie Call of Indian River. This talented softball player batted .545 with a .648 on base percentage. She recorded 22 RBI’s and scored 34 runs. She didn’t strike out at all this season. Her big game was against Watertown in the Frontier League Championship game, going 4 for 6 with 5 RBI’s.

Our final Athlete of the Week for this school year is Delaney Wiley of Thousand Islands. This talented pitcher was exceptional in the circle. This season she recorded 7 wins with 134 strikeouts and a 1.42 ERA. For her varsity career, she recorded 39 wins. This season at the plate, she batted >650 with 25 stolen bases and accounted for 42 runs. She was also an Athlete of the Week earlier this year for her basketball talents.

Katie and Delaney are the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athletes of the Week for June 2, 2023.

