Burial Service: Francis B. LaDuke, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Francis B. LaDuke, 81, of Allen Street will be held June 10, 2023 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Massena. His family will receive friends prior to the mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in White Church Cemetery, Lisbon.

Mr. LaDuke passed away December 30, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

