Change of command for Fort Drum’s 1st Brigade Combat Team

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s 1st Brigade Combat Team has a new leader.

Colonel Brian Ducote relinquished command to Colonel Daniel Kearney during a ceremony on post Friday morning.

Ducote served as 1st BCT commander for two years. He will be taking over as commander of the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Moore in Georgia.

Colonel Kearney began his career as a platoon leader and Army Ranger, earning several accommodations along the way including multiple Bronze Stars.

“It is grace, it is mercy, and I don’t take it for granted. I’m proud to have served with you and for you. Find a way or make one, climb to glory,” said Ducote.

“Be willing to fight for them, and even sacrifice for them. My family and I will attempt to win your love and respect each and every day. We look forward to serving with you and for you,” said Kearney.

The change of command ceremony was one of several that took place on post this week.

