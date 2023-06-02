David M. LaFaver, 67, of Madrid

David passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) while working. (Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David M. LaFaver, age 67 of Madrid will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday (June 4, 2023) at the Christian Fellowship Center in Madrid with Pastors Ben Levendusky & Richard Sinclair co-officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Morley Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday (June 3, 2023) from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg. David passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (May 31, 2023) while working.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie; four children Robert (Julie) LaFaver of Madrid, Melisa Garber & her fiancee’ Scott Beyette of Ogdensburg, Nate (Sarah) LaFaver of Madrid and Kayla Amerson & her companion Joe Graveline of Ogdensburg; 16 grandchildren; five brothers Allen (Laurie) LaFaver of South Carolina, Daniel (Nancy) LaFaver of Lisbon, Charles (Renee) LaFaver of Charlestown, WV, Thomas LaFaver of Simpsonville, SC, and William (Laurie) LaFaver of Lisbon; three sisters Nancy (Michael) Hess of Lisbon, Darlene (Tabby) Hughey of Norris, SC and Laurie Molloseau of Central, SC; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

David was born on March 23, 1956 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Morris K. & Arlene A. (LaRock) LaFaver. He graduated from Lisbon High School and was later married to Connie Donnelly on January 22, 1982. He began his career farming and later went to work at the Standard Shade Roller, Fort Drum and then founded LaFavers Painting in 2003, which he was currently operating with his son Nate.

David enjoyed spending time with his wife Connie and their children and grandchildren. The couple often traveled to Lake George and he was fond of snowmobiling, working, and attending church with a strong faith.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Center for Cancer Care, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.