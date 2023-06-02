Developmentally disabled students enjoy their own prom

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam High School’s gymnasium was filled with decorations, music and dancing on Friday.

The St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES hosted a gala for students with developmental disabilities.

More than 116 students got all dressed up for the occasion.

Courtney Peggs, an occupational therapist for BOCES, says the students deserve to experience their own prom.

“Realizing that it’s important to celebrate life and really cherish what’s important and, you know, watching them today makes it all worth it,” she said.

According to Peggs, this is the first time that some students have ever dressed up for an event like this and it inspires them.

