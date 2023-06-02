Eddie Montgomery at Clayton Opera House

Friday, June 2 at 7:30
At Clayton Opera House, Friday, June 2
At Clayton Opera House, Friday, June 2(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Eddie Montgomery, formerly of the duo Montgomery Gentry, and his band, The Wild Bunch, will take the stage to play the hits he and the late Troy Gentry made together, as well as tunes from his raucous solo debut, the rock-driven “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.” Billboard said of Eddie Montgomery’s solo career, “Montgomery pours a lot of life and emotion into every song on the album, matching his philosophy on living life to the fullest.” With help of some of Nashville’s best honky-tonk-flavored writers, he has fashioned new music - including the song “Higher,” a duet with country legend Tanya Tucker - that is both a tribute to Montgomery Gentry’s past and a rowdy reach into the future.

Tickets and information - Doors Open at 7 pm

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Lowville Police Department
DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant
Boaters Safety Certification Course
More people need boating safety certificate this year
Michael Snow
Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
Wing’s family ‘flabbergasted’ after watching entire police interview

Latest News

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
3 charged with conspiracy in alleged assault
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Muffaletta Pasta Salad
Watertown Red & Black
Red & Black face tough match against Syracuse
Erich Zuhlsdorf snags a popup fly and throws the ball for an out at second in state play...
Highlights & scores: Indian River girls’ lacrosse & Canton baseball in state play