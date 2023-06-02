Eddie Montgomery at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Eddie Montgomery, formerly of the duo Montgomery Gentry, and his band, The Wild Bunch, will take the stage to play the hits he and the late Troy Gentry made together, as well as tunes from his raucous solo debut, the rock-driven “Ain’t No Closing Me Down.” Billboard said of Eddie Montgomery’s solo career, “Montgomery pours a lot of life and emotion into every song on the album, matching his philosophy on living life to the fullest.” With help of some of Nashville’s best honky-tonk-flavored writers, he has fashioned new music - including the song “Higher,” a duet with country legend Tanya Tucker - that is both a tribute to Montgomery Gentry’s past and a rowdy reach into the future.

Tickets and information - Doors Open at 7 pm

