Elsie J. (Martin) DeRouchie, 84, of Rensselaer Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elsie passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the Canton United Helpers Maplewood Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the last several months.(Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Private graveside services for Elsie J. (Martin) DeRouchie, age 84 of Rensselaer Falls, New York, will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 AM, at the White Church Cemetery in Lisbon with the Rev. Linda Foody officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Elsie passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, surrounded by her family, at the Canton United Helpers Maplewood Nursing Home, where she had been a resident for the last several months.

She is survived by her children; Richard (Lola) DeRouchie, Ruby DeRouchie and her companion, Spencer Love, Robin Gladle, Steven DeRouchie and his companion, Roxanne Bercume, Kimberly (Donald) Scovil, and step-daughter, Aditra Raines, twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, a brother Robert Martin, a sister Mary Middlemiss, brothers-in-law Gary and Ronald DeRouchie, sisters-in-law Shirley Martin, Terri Riggle, Vionne Nelson, and many nieces and nephews.

Elsie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Stephen DeRouchie, a daughter Laura DeRouchie, a granddaughter Stacy MonCrief, her brothers Lester Martin and William Martin, her sisters Orpha Hobkirk and Lorna Boots, sisters-in-law Donna Martin, Theresa Martin, Wynette Russell, Susan Brown, Nancy Avery, and Kay Hunter.

She was born to Royal Martin and Ruby (Baker) Martin on October 16, 1938, in Lisbon, NY. She attended local schools and later earned her GED. Elsie married Stephen F. DeRouchie in 1955. The couple farmed for several years raising their six children. Their marriage later ended, but circumstances brought the couple back together years later when their love rekindled. They were reunited in marriage at the First Congregational Church of Lisbon on July 23, 1988 with all their family at the service.

Elsie was a loving mother and homemaker. She cared for sick and elderly neighbors before becoming employed at St Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. After her retirement, Elsie continued to care and sit with elderly homebound people.

Elsie loved caring for her family, playing and coloring with the grandchildren, having everyone home for supper and making wonderful handstitched quilts for each of her children and many others.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences and Fond memories can be shared also online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

