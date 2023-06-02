George W. Rastley, 91, of LaFargeville

George W. Rastley, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. (Funeral Home)

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - George W. Rastley, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 4th from 1:00 to 2:00 pm with a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur and burial to follow in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.

George was born in Macomb on August 27, 1931, the son of Leo and Viola Edna (Taylor) Rastley.

He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1950, Oswego State in 1954, and received his Masters degree from St. Lawrence University in 1962.

George served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956.

He was employed as an industrial arts teacher at LaFargeville Central School for over 30 years and was a long time resident of LaFargeville.

George was a member of the Klock-Smith American Legion Post and Stone Mills Museum. He enjoyed woodworking, reading, saddle horses, and horse shows.

George is survived by his brothers and their wives Leo (Lona) Rastley Jr. and Franklin “David” (Shirley) Rastley, and his many nieces and nephews including some who took a great interest in his life and care. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Donald Rastley, John Rastley, Eleanor Simmons, Viola Fukes, and Jean Howard.

Memorial donations in memory of George are encouraged to the Stone Mills Museum.

The family of Uncle George would like to thank the staff of Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home who provided excellent care for him in his latter years.

