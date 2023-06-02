Gerald A. Bearup, 73, of Clayton, passed away May 31st, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident since 2020. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Bearup, 73, of Clayton, passed away May 31st, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident since 2020.

Gerald was born at Mercy Hospital in Watertown in 1949 to Melvin Henry Bearup Sr. and Teresa Jane Bogenschutz. He was educated at Clayton Central School.

He married Sherry Pickett on April 24, 1971 at St. Mary’s Church in Clayton. He was the owner/operator of Bearup Construction until his retirement.

Gerald is survived by his two children, Jay Bearup (Andrea Cahalan), Clayton; Jerrie-Lynn (Jon) Emerton, Watertown; a sister Ellen Stiefel (Gordon), Clayton; granddaughters, Isabelle and Sophia Emerton, Watertown; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Sherry Bearup; two brothers Melvin and Francis Bearup.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed long talks with his friends in his workshop, working outdoors, gardening, and the River. His grandchildren were the light of his life in his later years and he cherished every moment he could watching them grow.

Arrangements with Cummings Funeral Service are private and will be held at the convenience of his family. Online condolences to Gerald’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Thousand Islands Land Trust, P.O. Box 238, Clayton, NY 13624.

