Get rid of your hazardous waste on Saturday

File photo of hazardous waste collection
File photo of hazardous waste collection(wwny)
By Chad Charette
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking to get rid of any hazardous materials, you’ll have your chance this weekend.

This Saturday, the Development Authority of the North Country will be hosting a hazardous waste collection event at the Jefferson County Highway Department’s garage.

Folks are encouraged to turn up with any hazardous household items like fluorescent light bulbs, oil paint, latex paint, pool chemicals, antifreeze, and solvents.

Once dropped off, the items will be either recycled or safely disposed of. A list of accepted materials can be found here.

“These events give everybody a safe opportunity to dispose of these things, not having them in a landfill, not being spilled on the land. It helps keep clean water, clean air and it helps keep the north country a great place to live,” said Bill Waite, DANC recycling coordinator.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

There will be three more events in September and October.

