Highlights & scores: Indian River girls’ lacrosse & Canton baseball in state play
(WWNY) - Girls’ state high school lacrosse and state baseball topped the local sports menu on Thursday.
Indian River met Vestal in the girls’ state Class C sub-regionals in Owego.
- Indian River scores less than a minute in. Allison LaMora dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Lady Warriors.
- Then it’s Kallie Delles going top shelf, increasing the Indian River lead to 2-0.
- Vestal comes back to go up 6-5 but Michaela Delles ties the game.
- Indian River regains the lead on another Michaela Delles tally. It’s 7-6 Indian River.
- With Vestal up 8-7, Ravan Marsell scores off the free position, tying the game at 8.
- Off the Vestal turnover, Michaela Delles splits the pipes and Indian River is back in front 9-8.
- Just before halftime, Marsell makes some nice moves and rips yarn. It’s 10-8 Indian River at the half.
- Second half: all Indian River. Marsell scores on the doorstep. She had seven goals on the afternoon. Indian River is on top 19-10.
- Michaela Delles had a huge day as well, scoring her eighth goal of the game to seal it.
Indian River beat Vestal 20-10 to advance to the Class C regional final on Saturday, where they will meet Canton at SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m. with a trip to the state final four on the line.
It was Canton vs. Ticonderoga in a state Class B baseball regional.
- Scoreless into the third, Charlie Todd draws a bases loaded walk. It’s 1-0 Canton.
- Luke Wentworth with the suicide squeeze — everyone’s safe. It’s 2-0 Bears.
- Erich Zuhlsdorf also walks in a run. Now, 3-0 Canton.
- Top of the fourth, Alex Swajger singles to right. Dom Crossman scores. It’s 3-1.
- Defensive gem of the game: Hayden Dedrick pops up. Zuhlsdorf snags the ball and doubles off the runner at second to end further threat.
- Top of seventh: Nate Lacourse belts a two-hopper off the ball. Sentinels go up 4-3.
- Bottom seventh: Charlie Todd squeezed home Zuhlsdorf. It’s 4-4 and headed to extra innings.
- Garrett Drinkwine to score the go-ahead run for Ti.
- The big blow: Lacourse goes deep to the corner, scoring two more.
Canton fell to Ticonderoga 10-4 in eight innings.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ state lacrosse
Indian River 20, Vestal 10
State baseball
Jamesville-DeWitt 11, Malone 3
Salmon River 8, Ichabod Crane 7
Ticonderoga 10, Canton 4
Collegiate league baseball
Boonville Lumberjacks 9, Watertown Rapids 1
