Highlights & scores: Indian River girls’ lacrosse & Canton baseball in state play

By Rob Krone
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Girls’ state high school lacrosse and state baseball topped the local sports menu on Thursday.

Indian River met Vestal in the girls’ state Class C sub-regionals in Owego.

- Indian River scores less than a minute in. Allison LaMora dents the back of the net. It’s 1-0 Lady Warriors.

- Then it’s Kallie Delles going top shelf, increasing the Indian River lead to 2-0.

- Vestal comes back to go up 6-5 but Michaela Delles ties the game.

- Indian River regains the lead on another Michaela Delles tally. It’s 7-6 Indian River.

- With Vestal up 8-7, Ravan Marsell scores off the free position, tying the game at 8.

- Off the Vestal turnover, Michaela Delles splits the pipes and Indian River is back in front 9-8.

- Just before halftime, Marsell makes some nice moves and rips yarn. It’s 10-8 Indian River at the half.

- Second half: all Indian River. Marsell scores on the doorstep. She had seven goals on the afternoon. Indian River is on top 19-10.

- Michaela Delles had a huge day as well, scoring her eighth goal of the game to seal it.

Indian River beat Vestal 20-10 to advance to the Class C regional final on Saturday, where they will meet Canton at SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m. with a trip to the state final four on the line.

It was Canton vs. Ticonderoga in a state Class B baseball regional.

- Scoreless into the third, Charlie Todd draws a bases loaded walk. It’s 1-0 Canton.

- Luke Wentworth with the suicide squeeze — everyone’s safe. It’s 2-0 Bears.

- Erich Zuhlsdorf also walks in a run. Now, 3-0 Canton.

- Top of the fourth, Alex Swajger singles to right. Dom Crossman scores. It’s 3-1.

- Defensive gem of the game: Hayden Dedrick pops up. Zuhlsdorf snags the ball and doubles off the runner at second to end further threat.

- Top of seventh: Nate Lacourse belts a two-hopper off the ball. Sentinels go up 4-3.

- Bottom seventh: Charlie Todd squeezed home Zuhlsdorf. It’s 4-4 and headed to extra innings.

- Garrett Drinkwine to score the go-ahead run for Ti.

- The big blow: Lacourse goes deep to the corner, scoring two more.

Canton fell to Ticonderoga 10-4 in eight innings.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ state lacrosse

Indian River 20, Vestal 10

State baseball

Jamesville-DeWitt 11, Malone 3

Salmon River 8, Ichabod Crane 7

Ticonderoga 10, Canton 4

Collegiate league baseball

Boonville Lumberjacks 9, Watertown Rapids 1

