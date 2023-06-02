Joseph Eli LaBaff, of Massena

Joseph Eli LaBaff passed away after a long illness peacefully with his family by his side on May 27, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Joseph Eli LaBaff report his passing, after a long illness peacefully with his family by his side on May 27, 2023 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.

As per his wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. A burial to take place at the convenience of the family in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk.

Joseph was born to the late James and Celia Rose (Dishaw) LaBaff in Massena, NY on June 10, 1944. He attended Massena School when he was young and later continued his education in Rochester, NY where he also attended trade schools. He was married to Rita Smoke in XXX, the marriage ended in divorce.

He was married to his wife Theresa Kellison on July 16, 1982 in Dover Plains, NY. They later renewed their wedding vows on July 16, 2000 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, NY.

Joseph was employed with the Pawling Corporation for 33 years, retiring as head maintenance in July of 2006. Joseph and his wife later moved back to the area where he enjoyed spending time woodworking and watching baseball. Joseph was a die-hard New York Yankees fan. Joseph was also a member of the Dover Plains Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 30 years.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of nearly 41 years, Theresa LaBaff of Massena, NY and his children Joseph E. LaBaff Jr. of Pownal, VT, Bettyann Reichet, and Christopher LaBaff all of Montana with Carrie and Parish Chambliss of Arkansas.

Joseph is also survived by his step-children; David, Peter and Christopher LaShomb, his siblings; James “Jimmy” and Joyce LaBaff of Massena, NY, Mary Jane Blow of Boonville, MO, Leo and Sue LaBaff and Celia “Roselie” and John Poupore both of North Carolina along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Joseph was predeceased by his daughter Tracie Ann LaBaff, a step-son Brian LaShomb on May 7, 2023 and a son in-law Richard Reichet.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

