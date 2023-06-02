Last day of extreme heat for a bit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another hot, muggy day.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Some places could see partly sunny skies as clouds roll in during the afternoon.

There could be a few popup showers — including possible thunderstorms — in the late afternoon and evening.

Behind the rain comes more comfortable, more seasonable temperatures.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s and it will be sunny on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% or 40% chance of rain Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all four days.

