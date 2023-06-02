M. Duane Waite, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - M. Duane Waite, 88, of Jacobs Road, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 surrounded by family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4-7pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1pm with Pastor David Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Champion.

Born on August 25, 1934 in the town of Champion, Duane was the son of the late Merritt and Helena (Fitzgerald) Waite. He graduated from West Carthage School in 1953 and went on to serve 8 years in the US Army Reserves. He was a union painting contractor for more than 10 years and later managed Navy Point Marina in Sackets Harbor for 15 years. He then owned and operated a pressure washing sales and service company for many years.

On November 4, 1953 Duane married Ada Freeman in the Black River United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the Black River Masonic Lodge and Club 47 with the Rutland Church. He also served over 60 years on the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Champion Grange Club for 70 years.

Survivors include his wife, Ada; children, Louis (Susan) Waite of Carthage; Barbara (James) Booth of Florida; Larry (Rosie Garvin) Waite of Champion; and Bonnie (James) LaBarge of Watertown; siblings, Ernie (Gina) of Watertown; Paul of Castorland; Jerry of Georgia; Sarah (William) Walsemann of Carthage; Ellen (Jim) Remington of Castorland; Helen (Joseph) Morisette; and Martha (Patrick) McCarthy; eight grandsons; seven great-granddaughters; and one great-grandson.

He was predeceased by siblings, Evelyn McCallops, Mary Greenwood, Carol Elizabeth, Harold, Howard “Doc”, Kenneth, John, Herb, Irene Astafan, David, and George.

Condolences in Duane’s memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice or to the Town of Rutland Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

