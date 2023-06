MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 5 at 1:00 PM in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton is handling arrangements.

