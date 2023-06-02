Nancy Jean Brown, 65, of Potsdam

Nancy Jean Brown age 65, passed away early Monday morning (May 29, 2023) after a brief illness at her family home surrounded by her caring family and under the care of Hospice. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Jean Brown age 65, passed away early Monday morning (May 29, 2023) after a brief illness at her family home surrounded by her caring family and under the care of Hospice.

As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A Celebration of Nancy’s Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Nancy was born to the late Stuart O. and Harriet (Loop) Brown in Canton, NY on November 6, 1957. A native of Waddington Nancy graduated from Madrid Waddington High School and continued her education at Siena College in the field of Political Science. As a very driven individual, she managed the Waddington Edge Water Motel and later owned the North Country Tavern on Main Street Waddington before she started her career with OTB, where she retired as a Junior Agent after 20 years of service in Ogdensburg, Massena and finally Plattsburgh.

Nancy is survived by her loving companion Jesse Jenner of 20 years, her brother Randy Brown of Potsdam, NY, her nieces Stephanie Macauly and Mandy Brown of Ogdensburg and nephews Orin Brown of Canton, NY and Neil Brown of Potsdam, NY.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brother Joe Brown in 2012.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Mountain Lake PBS; One Sesame Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolences online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

