Pursuit leads deputies through much of Lewis County

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Waddington man led law enforcement on a pursuit through several townships Thursday.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say they were alerted by Jefferson County dispatchers to be on the lookout for a vehicle traveling east on State Route 177 at a high rate of speed and on only three wheels.

Deputies spotted the 2009 Chevrolet Impala near Route 177 and Beetle Road and tried to pull it over. The vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Leslie George Jr., continued toward the town of Lowville. The pursuit continued through the village of Lowville and into the town of New Bremen.

The vehicle eventually caught fire and exited State Route 812 near Pine Lane in the town of Diana.

George was taken into custody and charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was issued tickets returnable in Lowville, New Bremen, and Diana town courts.

Helping deputies at the scene were the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, the Harrisville Fire Department, and Covey’s Towing.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.