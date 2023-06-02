Red & Black face tough match against Syracuse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are currently 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.

They face a big test coming up this weekend at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Red & Black opened up their regular season with a 16-8 win Saturday at Troy. For assistant coach Jerry Levine, it was a tale of two sides of the ball.

The good news is Watertown is home this Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field. The bad news is the Red & Black are facing a Syracuse team that is not only one of the best in the Gridiron Developmental Football League but also in the country.

Watertown, the two-time defending champion from the old Empire Football League, meets the GDFL defending champion Syracuse Strong at 7 p.m. Saturday at George Ashcraft Field.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.