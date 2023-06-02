Red & Black face tough match against Syracuse

Red & Black face tough match against Syracuse
By Mel Busler
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are currently 2-0 overall and 1-0 in league play.

They face a big test coming up this weekend at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

The Red & Black opened up their regular season with a 16-8 win Saturday at Troy. For assistant coach Jerry Levine, it was a tale of two sides of the ball.

The good news is Watertown is home this Saturday night at George Ashcraft Field. The bad news is the Red & Black are facing a Syracuse team that is not only one of the best in the Gridiron Developmental Football League but also in the country.

Watertown, the two-time defending champion from the old Empire Football League, meets the GDFL defending champion Syracuse Strong at 7 p.m. Saturday at George Ashcraft Field.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Lowville Police Department
DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant
Michael Snow
Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
Wing’s family ‘flabbergasted’ after watching entire police interview
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name

Latest News

Erich Zuhlsdorf snags a popup fly and throws the ball for an out at second in state play...
Highlights & scores: Indian River girls’ lacrosse & Canton baseball in state play
Red & Black face tough match against Syracuse
Highlights & scores: Indian River girls' lacrosse & Canton baseball in state play
Jenna Larrabee drills a long fly to knock in a run for Canton in a state regional softball...
Highlights & scores: Canton advances to state softball quarterfinals