Robert R. Blanes, 65, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Robert R. Blanes age 65 passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday May 30, 2023...
Robert R. Blanes age 65 passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday May 30, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.(Funeral Home)

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Blanes age 65 passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday May 30, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY.

Born in Buenos Aries, Argentina he was the son of the Late Alfredo and Sofia (Meceras) Blanes.

He was united in marriage to Donna Barnes on January 22 1977 in California. Robert was proud of his heritage and proud to be a citizen of the United States of America. He enlisted in the Army in 1977 and served until 1981.

Robert worked in the distribution business for many years as well as being a Police Officer and a Corrections Officer. Robert was a loving man whose family came first. He was a proud American a proud Veteran and an avid fisherman. He will be missed.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Donna L. (Barnes) Blanes; two son’s Christopher and Kary Blanes of Edwards, NY and Antonio R. and Kimberly Blanes of Florida. He is also survived by one Brother Mario and Lezli Blanes of Arizona and a sister Estela –Blanes- Pawelko of Arkansas. He is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are invited to share on-line condolences and memories at www.PhillipsMemorial.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Setting up for General Brown Weekend
WWNY Tenney, Stefanik vote yes on debt ceiling deal
WWNY Employees rejoice as MetalCraft Marine celebrates biggest contract yet
WWNY North American Tapes moves forward with expansion plans
WWNY Wing’s family ‘flabbergasted’ after watching entire police interview

Obituaries

WWNY DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant
WWNY Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder
Joseph Eli LaBaff passed away after a long illness peacefully with his family by his side on...
Joseph Eli LaBaff, of Massena
George W. Rastley, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
George W. Rastley, 91, of LaFargeville
Nancy Jean Brown age 65, passed away early Monday morning (May 29, 2023) after a brief illness...
Nancy Jean Brown, 65, of Potsdam