Robert R. Blanes, 65, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Robert R. Blanes age 65 passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday May 30, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY.

Born in Buenos Aries, Argentina he was the son of the Late Alfredo and Sofia (Meceras) Blanes.

He was united in marriage to Donna Barnes on January 22 1977 in California. Robert was proud of his heritage and proud to be a citizen of the United States of America. He enlisted in the Army in 1977 and served until 1981.

Robert worked in the distribution business for many years as well as being a Police Officer and a Corrections Officer. Robert was a loving man whose family came first. He was a proud American a proud Veteran and an avid fisherman. He will be missed.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Donna L. (Barnes) Blanes; two son’s Christopher and Kary Blanes of Edwards, NY and Antonio R. and Kimberly Blanes of Florida. He is also survived by one Brother Mario and Lezli Blanes of Arizona and a sister Estela –Blanes- Pawelko of Arkansas. He is also survived by 8 Grandchildren and three Great Grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

