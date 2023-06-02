Scott Allen LaQuay, 52, of Watertown

Published: Jun. 2, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Allen LaQuay, 52, of Midtown Towers, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Jefferson County Residence.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 2-4pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A gathering will follow the calling hours at 611 Emerson St., Watertown. A celebration-of-life service will be held at a later date.

Born on January 29, 1971 in Carthage, Scott was the son of Harold and Cheryl (McAvoy) LaQuay. He attended various schools in the north country. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, Cheryl LaQuay of Calcium; a daughter, Chasidy LaQuay; a son, Scott LaQuay of LaFargeville; sister, Sherry LaQuay of Watertown; a brother, Gerald LaQuay of Calcium; best friends, Jeff Smith and Traci Dasno of Watertown; and Candy Lamon, with whom he had a close relationship.

He was predeceased by his father, Harold and two siblings, Sharon and Douglas LaQuay.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

