Shirley Mae Fulton Hale, 90, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Mae Fulton Hale, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones at the Legacy K Elderly Care Home on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Shirley was born September 14, 1932 to Roy & Hazel (McEwen) Fulton and was raised in Beech Plains with her three sisters and brother. The family were faithful to the Beech Plains Church. As members of the Paradise Valley 4-H Club, the family were among those that planted the pine trees along the Coon Road in Beech Plains. Shirley won awards at National 4-H Dress Reviews.

Before graduating from Knox Memorial Central in 1951 Shirley attended the West Pierrepont Country School where her Mother taught.

She married Lyle Hale on July 6, 1951 in the Beech Plains Church. Shirley was a homemaker who in the fall filled the house with aroma of spices with her many varieties of pickles. She enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and crocheting rag rugs. After Lyle’s retirement the couple operated a woodshop where they made numerous items for area craft fairs.

Shirley was a loving Mother and is survived by her four children: Brenda (Thomas) O’Brien of Russell, Sally (John) Hill of Canton, Jill (Joe) Thomas of DeGrasse and Dean (Malissa) Hale of Russell; nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. Also surviving are three sisters Barbara Brown and Nancy Tuttle residing at Legacy K and Vivian Trerise of Canton; a brother Rickard (Patricia) Fulton of Camilus; and many nieces and nephews.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton has been entrusted with arrangements.

To honor Shirley’s wishes all services will be held privately for the family.

We want to send our sincerest gratitude, appreciation and love to the Legacy K Elderly Care Home Staff and their children for the loving and compassionate care our Mother received.

