Stephen B. Bain, 66, of Alexandria Bay

Published: Jun. 2, 2023
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Stephen B. Bain, 66, of Alexandria Bay, passed away on Wednesday at Upstate Medical Center, after a short illness.

Stephen was born on December 28, 1956, in Alexandria Bay, the son of Frederick and Dolores Johnson Bain. He graduated from Alexandria Central School in 1975.

After graduation, Stephen worked for the Schell Dominy Chevrolet in Clayton before co-owning Bain’s Body Shop, with his brother, David. He then moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he owned and operated Pro Grade Construction for many years. He returned to the area in 2011.

Stephen is survived by six sisters, Ann [William] Elk Redwood, Patty Beckwith, Plessis, Peggy [Gary] Rosch-Kyle, Texas, Linda [Jerry] Hyde, Texas, Laurie [Alan] Hyde, Texas, Paula [Snooker] Rogers, Plessis; two brothers, Chris Bain, Redwood, and David [Penny] Bain, Watertown; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Pam Bain, two brothers in-law, Scott Beckwith and Robin Scott.

Burial in North Watertown Cemetery will be private.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s name to River Hospital at riverhospital.org or mailed to PO Box 567, Alexandria Bay, NY, 13607 or Alley Cat Rescue, PO Box 706, Alexandria Bay, NY, 13607.

Condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

