TV Dinner: Muffaletta Pasta Salad
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The salad Chef Chris Manning prepared this week is based on a famous New Orleans sandwich called a muffaletta. The sandwich features provolone, mozzarella, mortadella sausage, ham, and salami.
This Muffaletta Pasta Salad is a great make-ahead side for your next cookout.
For pasta, you can use your favorite. The chef recommends mezzi rigatoni or penne.
Muffaletta Pasta Salad
- 1 pound cooked pasta
- 1 16-ounce jar giardiniera, chopped – reserve half the liquid
- ½ cup chopped green olives
- ½ cup chopped ripe olives
- ½ cup chopped banana peppers
- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 small white onion, chopped
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 cup diced Genoa salami
- 1 cup diced cooked ham
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- ½ cup shredded mozzarella
- Dash of tabasco
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl (including reserved giardiniera liquid). Chill for one hour and serve with grilled meats and fish.
