TV Dinner: Muffaletta Pasta Salad

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The salad Chef Chris Manning prepared this week is based on a famous New Orleans sandwich called a muffaletta. The sandwich features provolone, mozzarella, mortadella sausage, ham, and salami.

This Muffaletta Pasta Salad is a great make-ahead side for your next cookout.

For pasta, you can use your favorite. The chef recommends mezzi rigatoni or penne.

Muffaletta Pasta Salad

- 1 pound cooked pasta

- 1 16-ounce jar giardiniera, chopped – reserve half the liquid

- ½ cup chopped green olives

- ½ cup chopped ripe olives

- ½ cup chopped banana peppers

- 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped

- 1 small white onion, chopped

- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

- 1 cup diced Genoa salami

- 1 cup diced cooked ham

- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

- ½ cup grated parmesan

- ½ cup shredded mozzarella

- Dash of tabasco

- Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl (including reserved giardiniera liquid). Chill for one hour and serve with grilled meats and fish.

