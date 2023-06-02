VTC seeks players, sponsors for St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Volunteer Transportation Center is getting ready for its 8th Annual St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament.

The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

The tournament is slated for Friday, July 14, at Emerald Greens Golf Course, 1485 U.S. Route 11 in Gouverneur, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Registration for the captain and crew tournament is $300 per team and includes a cart, dinner and tournament shirt.

Those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor may call 315-303-2590 or click here.

The VTC provides free rides to health care appointments, food sources and other critical needs destinations.

The money raised at the tournament will help pay for rides for residents of St. Lawrence County.

