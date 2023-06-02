Watertown church flies Gay Pride flag

By Jeff Cole
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the first time, a Watertown church flies a Gay Pride flag.

June is Pride Month and at the Trinity Episcopal Church on Sherman Street, church leaders and members raised the flag to show support for the LGBTQ community.

“More than anything, the flag represents parents, uncles and aunts of LGBTQ kids who say in the 80s and 90s couldn’t live as openly as they are now as adults. They’ve worked to become part of the Pride festival here in town and so raising the flag was simply a natural next step,” said Rev. Molly Payne-Hardin.

This weekend is Lowville’s annual LGBTQ picnic. Watertown Pride is June 16, 17 and 18. River Pride in Clayton is the following weekend.

