Watertown patrol car damaged during pursuit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city police vehicle was damaged during a chase Thursday night.

City police say the chase started during a traffic stop on Factory Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle took off and the chase led police to the Pearl Street bridge, where the police car was damaged.

Police told a 7 News reporter that they are investigating how the police cruiser was damaged, and that they have not caught the subject that fled the traffic stop.

The police officer involved was not injured.

