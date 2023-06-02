Watertown patrol car damaged during pursuit

A Watertown Police Department vehicle was damaged during a pursuit Thursday night.
A Watertown Police Department vehicle was damaged during a pursuit Thursday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown city police vehicle was damaged during a chase Thursday night.

City police say the chase started during a traffic stop on Factory Street just before 11:30 p.m.

The vehicle took off and the chase led police to the Pearl Street bridge, where the police car was damaged.

Police told a 7 News reporter that they are investigating how the police cruiser was damaged, and that they have not caught the subject that fled the traffic stop.

The police officer involved was not injured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's ReStore
Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to close
Lowville Police Department
DA: Evidence supports arresting Lowville police chief, sergeant
Michael Snow
Snow pleads guilty in Elizabeth Howell’s murder
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
During police interview, Wing mentions murder suspect’s name
Police interview with Fredrick Wing
Wing’s family ‘flabbergasted’ after watching entire police interview

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Last day of extreme heat for a bit
One student from each of the 7 News All-Star categories received a $1,000 at a reception...
7 News honors All-Stars
Friday AM Weather
WWNY Setting up for General Brown Weekend