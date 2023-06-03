Antique Boat Museum hosts its 24th 1000 Islands Family Free Day

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Many took to the river to enjoy this Saturday.

The Antique Boat Museum hosted its 24th 1000 Islands Family Free Day, where the museum was accessible to everyone for no charge.

While on site, visitors had a chance to look at and ride antique boats, listen to live music, and take in everything the museum has to offer.

The museum’s executive director says this day remains part of the organization’s mission, allowing everyone to experience the hundreds of boats on display.

“It’s a way to celebrate the area and to give back to the community. Many, many organizations from our community are here today to help celebrate and share what’s special about this area,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, Executive Director of the Antique Boat Museum.

Some of those organizations include the Thousand Islands Art Center, Save the River, and the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

