Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids open up their home schedule

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids opened up their home schedule at the Duffy Dome and the Section 10 Track and Field Championships being held at Tupper Lake.

The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a 9-1 loss to Boonville on opening night hosting Utica.

At the top of 1st, Beaver River product Jonah Shearer gets 1 of his 4 strikeouts on the night.

At the bottom of the 1st, the Rapids were down 2-0 when Jake Swerdloff comes home on the wild pitch, cutting the Utica lead to 2-1.

The Rapids then pull off the double steal when Quenten Perilli comes in to tie the score at 2 after 1.

At the bottom of the 3rd, the Rapids take the lead when Jax Miller singles back up the middle. Terence Moynihan checks in to make it 3-2 Rapids.

The Rapids go on to beat Utica 5-3.

The Section 10 Spring Track and Field Championships were hosted at Tupper Lake.

On the boys side, Canton’s Caleb Young was the lone triple-event winner in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes.

Aiden Rodriguez-Doyle legged out first in the 3200, and the 3000-meter steeplechase and Ayomi Odetoyinbo bested the high jump and discus.

Massena’s Wyatt Monroe took gold in the long jump.

Potsdam’s Theo Hughes took gold in the pentathlon.

Gouverneur’s Owen Siebels threw the farthest shot put.

Norwood-Norfolk’s Anthony Fiacco bested the 800 meters, and Dominic Fiacco won the 1600 meters.

Ogdensburg’s Gabe Peabody won the 110- and 40–meter hurdles.

Madrid-Waddington’s Matt Reed won the triple jump.

In the relays, Massena won the 400, the Flyers won the 1600 and Canton topped the 3200.

Canton won the team championship, followed Massena, Potsdam, Gouverneur and Norwood-Norfolk.

On the girls side, Potsdam’s Lindy Betrus won the triple jump, while teammate Lola Buckley recorded the longest shot put.

Norwood-Norfolk’s Sharon Colbert with the 1500 and 3000-meter runs.

Canton’s Stella Shipman bested the 100- and 400-hurdles.

For Malone, Adyson King captured the 400 and 800 meters, while Ellie Leroy won the gold in the 2000-meter steeplechase.

For Madrid-Waddington, Reese Durant topped the freshman 1500. Hailee Blair won the long jump, and Kaitlyn Putman fired the longest discus.

Gouverneur’s Audrey Gaines won the high jump.

Salmon River’s Makenna Manson won the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis took first-place overall in the pentathlon.

In the relays, Madrid-Waddington won the 400, Potsdam the 1600 and Norwood-Norfolk the 3200 relay events.

Potsdam won the team championship, followed by Norwood-Norfolk, Canton, Malone and Madrid-Waddington in the Top Five.

