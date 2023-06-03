General Brown Weekend continues to grow as people celebrate the community

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Food, fun, and a feeling of togetherness. The annual General Brown Weekend gives people a chance to come out and celebrate their community and the small town’s culture.

“It reminds people of where we came from and gives people a taste of that small town atmosphere that gets lost a lot in the world now,” said Dan Connor, President of the General Brown Weekend Committee.

For the 44th time, the Village of Brownville and its surrounding areas came together as a community to celebrate its namesake, General Jacob Brown.

“It gives people a sense of the history of the village. It all comes back to the War of 1812, where Brownville first got put onto the map, literally,” said Conner.

The event continues to grow each year, now spanning over three days, and taking place across the village.

“It has grown, we have a bunch more vendors. A bigger food court, great rides out back. It’s just gotten bigger,” said Nicholas Brenon.

From fair rides to fast rides and local craft vendors to a village wide garage sale, the weekend is filled with fun for the whole family. Including a Chicken BBQ Saturday, hosted by the Glen Park Fire Department.

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I was part of the first General Brown Days when I was in high school, so it means a lot to us. Especially with some of our members that aren’t with us anymore,” said Ralph Skinner, Fire Chief of the Glen Park Fire Department.

Organizers say it take a village to put the event on each year, but is well worth it when they get to see the smiles on peoples faces.

<Dan Connor- President, General Brown Weekend Committee> “I feel like part of being in a small community like this is being able to give back, doing what you can.”

{VO} General Brown Weekend continues on with a parade and fireworks on Saturday night, and highlighted Sunday with a Soap Box Derby. Zach Grady, Seven News.

