Judith E. LaVack, 64, of Chateaugay and formerly of Gouverneur

Judith E. LaVack, age 64, of Chateaugay, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at CVPH in Plattsburgh, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHATEAUGAY, New York (WWNY) - Judith E. LaVack, age 64, of Chateaugay, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at CVPH in Plattsburgh, NY.

There will be a memorial service for Judy on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at French Funeral Home with Pastor David Hart officiating. A celebration of Life will follow at the Christian Fellowship Church, 1800 US Hwy. 11, Gouverneur, NY 13642, where everyone is encouraged to bring a dish to pass. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Judith was born on September 30, 1958 in Gouverneur, NY to the late Frederic F. and June E. (Washburn) LaVack. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1976 and then went on to graduate from SUNY Cobleskill in 1978. Judy and her longtime companion, George Hayes owned and operated a farm together for over 20 years. She also worked as a clerk for Seymour Auction for 20 years. Judy was a member and past president of the Ayrshire Club, was active in the 4-H Club as she was growing up. She was a huge animal lover; it didn’t matter what animal it was. She enjoyed her many trips over the years to the State Fair to show cattle. She was also a beautiful doting step grandmother to Landyn Gorman.

Surviving is her longtime companion, George Hayes; a grandson, Landyn Gorman; a sister, Susan Narog; a brother, David LaVack and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Judy is predeceased by her parents; a brother, Alton LaVack and a sister, Mary Ritter.

Donations may be made in Judy’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.