Lila R. Waldruff, 93, of Norwood

Lila R. Waldruff, 93, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Lila R. Waldruff, 93, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where friends may call on Saturday, June 10th from 10 am until the time of her service at noon, with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will follow at Winthrop Cemetery.

Lila was born in Plumbrook (Norfolk) on June 21, 1929, daughter of the late Howard E. and Louisa M. (Miller) Jenkins, Sr. She graduated from Brasher Stockholm High School in 1948. Her marriage to Charles Waldruff ended in 1969 and was blessed with her four children from that union. Lila worked at Potsdam Insurance Agency for 12 years and then became self-employed providing home health care. When she retired, she became a active volunteer for Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, where she received several awards for her dedication.

She was a member of the Buckton United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star in Norwood, and a past member of the Norwood Senior Citizens, the Norwood Golden Agers and the Potsdam Sandstone Seniors.

She is survived by her children, Stanley and Claudia Waldruff of Doylestown, PA, Rose and Nick Orologio of Norwood and Nanette and Gregory Boak of Norwood, grandchildren, Stephanie and Aaron Monette, Victoria Waldruff, Heather and Brett Giehl, Alexander and Colleen Boak and Zachary Boak, great grandchildren, Ty Monette, Chloe Monette, Charles Boak and Oliver Boak. She was predeceased by a son, Daryl L. Waldruff on January 3, 1995, two grandsons, Joel Waldruff and Chase Boak and her siblings, Howard E. Jenkins, Jr., Emery Burton Jenkins, Hilda Elizabeth Jenkins, Lorinda Meleta Jenkins, Leona Margaret Jenkins and Lucille Jenkins.

Flowers are gratefully declined but please consider a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc., 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Memories can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.