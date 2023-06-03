Rodman home destroyed in early morning fire

State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the Town of Rodman Saturday morning.
State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the Town of Rodman Saturday morning.(wwny)
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - State and local emergency management coordinators are investigating a fire that happened in the Town of Rodman Saturday morning.

Not much is left standing of a home on County Route 69.

According to Rodman Fire Chief Josh Main, crews arrived to find flames showing from the home as half of the porch collapsed. With help from multiple area departments, Main says they were able to contain the blaze within 30-45 minutes, but were on scene for several hours doing over haul.

Main says they wanted to put out a bulk of the fire as quickly as possible so it didn’t spread and become a grass fire as well.

No one was home at the time. Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Coordinator Joe Plummer tells 7 News that officials are looking into the origin of the fire while a cause is also still under investigation.

